34-year-old sought for murder at gas station in Fountain Square neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking an armed and dangerous 34-year-old Indianapolis man who’s charged with the murder of a 31-year-old woman at a gas station and convenience store in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers just after 2:30 a.m. March 14 responded a report of a person shot who’d walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital. Police arrived to learn Candace Patrice Powell had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Deandre T. Rogers has been charged in Marion Superior Court 28 with Powell’s murder. He also faces a felony charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun after a prior felony conviction, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. The case had been sealed March 25 when the charges were filed. The case was unsealed Tuesday.

Police say Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous. The department asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers to call 911.

IMPD also says Rogers has connections to Houston and Atlanta.

IMPD said in a March 14 news release that the shooting had happened in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station and convenience store at 1436 Prospect St.. That’s a few blocks east of South Split in an area with homes and businesses in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

On social media on Tuesday, IMPD shared additional information: “Detectives determined Powell had been shot in the 1400 block of Prospect Street and was then dropped off at the hospital in her own vehicle. That vehicle has since been located, recovered, and processed, however, the person who dropped the victim off has not been located.”