Steuben County man shot at by police after chase, later arrested

by: Divine Triplett
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot at by a deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on Monday evening.

State police say 36-year-old Jeremy Tuttle, of Hudson, led them on a chase near Pleasant Lake at around 7 p.m.

Tuttle crashed his car, police say, and got out and ran away.

Police ran after him, and at some point, a deputy shot at him, State Police say.

Tuttle was not hit. He tried to hide in a garage, but police surrounded it, and he was arrested.

Tuttle was taken to the Steuben County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

Indiana State Police are looking into what happened and have not said what led to the initial police chase.

