36-year-old Indianapolis man arrested for domestic battery, criminal recklessness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 36-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested for domestic battery and other charges Sunday, police say.

On Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South Taft Avenue on a report of a person shot. After arriving, officers did not locate a victim. Police received information that the victim left with the suspect before police arrived.

Officers located the victim and suspect inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of Eagle View Drive. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by medical services.

Police arrested 36-year-old Terance Palmer for domestic battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final decision.