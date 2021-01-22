37-year-old man arrested in woman’s homicide at Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 37-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a woman found shot in the early morning hours, police said.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called around 1:20 a.m. Friday on reports that a woman was having a medical problem at a home in the 2400 block of Union Street. That’s west northeast of the intersection of Union and North 26th streets. Officers arrived to find a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Leon Chew was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder on Friday afternoon.

Later, around 8 a.m., police located Chew in the 200 block of Perrin Avenue. Chew was arrested on an unrelated warrant and was being held without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.