3rd Marion student arrested amid spate of school shooting threats

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A third student was arrested late Monday after another threat of a school shooting was made to Marion Community Schools.

Previously, the Marion Police Department said in a social media post that two students were arrested after online threats of school shootings on Sunday and Monday, the Marion police said Monday afternoon.

Late Monday night, another social media post from police alerted the public to the third arrest that came after a Monday afternoon threat.

Marion Police Department says it won’t release the names of the students.

The school district has shared no information with the community about the online threats on its Facebook page.

Police say officers helped to provide additional security at the schools on Monday.

