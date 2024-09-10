3rd Marion student arrested amid spate of school shooting threats
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A third student was arrested late Monday after another threat of a school shooting was made to Marion Community Schools.
Previously, the Marion Police Department said in a social media post that two students were arrested after online threats of school shootings on Sunday and Monday, the Marion police said Monday afternoon.
Late Monday night, another social media post from police alerted the public to the third arrest that came after a Monday afternoon threat.
Marion Police Department says it won’t release the names of the students.
The school district has shared no information with the community about the online threats on its Facebook page.
Police say officers helped to provide additional security at the schools on Monday.
Statement
“The Marion Police Department, like the Marion Community Schools leadership, take threats to the safety of our children seriously. Students striving to learn deserve to do that in a safe environment and we will do all we can and will utilize all our resources to make that a reality. As far as the people who make threats to harm others in this way, we will do all that is in our power to provide for accountability for them within the law. MPD’s crystal clear message is this: leave our children alone and let them gather and learn in safety!”
Chief David Gilbert of Marion Police Department