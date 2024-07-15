4 adults, 1 juvenile injured in southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four adults and a juvenile were injured in a shooting on the city’s southeast side on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive on a report of a person shot. That is the location of the Laurelwood Apartments on the southeast side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people with gunshot wounds. Four are in serious condition and one is in critical condition. Investigators confirmed that four of the victims are male and one of the victims is a female.

Investigators believe the shooting started over a basketball game dispute. No suspects have been identified or arrested, but officers detained a person of interest. This person’s role in the incident is unknown at this time.