Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

4 adults, 1 juvenile injured in southeast side shooting

Scene of the incident near the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four adults and a juvenile were injured in a shooting on the city’s southeast side on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive on a report of a person shot. That is the location of the Laurelwood Apartments on the southeast side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people with gunshot wounds. Four are in serious condition and one is in critical condition. Investigators confirmed that four of the victims are male and one of the victims is a female.

Investigators believe the shooting started over a basketball game dispute. No suspects have been identified or arrested, but officers detained a person of interest. This person’s role in the incident is unknown at this time.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark...
Indiana Fever /
Spain beats England 2-1 to...
Sports /
Ohio murder suspect arrested on...
Indiana News /
Former fire chief who died...
National News /
Rising seas wiped out an...
News /
The new hot truck comes...
News /
Hamas says Gaza cease-fire talks...
International News /
Reagan survived an assassination attempt...
Political News /