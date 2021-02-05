4 appointments made to IMPD oversight board

Pictured from left to right: Jasmin French, Chrystal Ratcliffe, Bryan Roach, and David Robinson were appointed to the General Orders Board, which is a group that oversees police policy. (Provided Photos: City of Indianapolis and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four appointments were announced Friday to the 7-person General Orders Board, which is a group that oversees police policy.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced two civilian appointments Friday morning to the board that will help write policing rules and policies for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Two more civilian appointments have yet to be made by the City-County Council.

Hogsett appointed Jasmin French and Chrystal Ratcliffe to 2-year terms.

“These community leaders will play an integral role in guiding transparent, effective policy for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” Hogsett said in a release to News 8. “I look forward to their thoughtful stewardship as we work to enhance trust and collaboration with law enforcement.”

The City-County Council passed Proposal 237 last year to give civilian appointments a majority on the board.

IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor also announced appointments Friday. He appointed former IMPD Police Chief Bryan Roach and veteran IMPD Capt. David Robinson.

“These law enforcement professionals represent more than 50 combined years of service to the people of Indianapolis and have been integral in IMPD’s efforts to build community trust and develop police-neighborhood partnerships focused on reducing violence,” Taylor said in a release to News 8. “I am confident they will spend their time on the General Orders Board developing the kinds of policies that our community asks of us while also ensuring the women and men of the IMPD are safe and supported.”

The Fraternal Order of Police will also appoint one member to the board.

The proposal to reorganize the board came on the heels of nationwide protests against police brutality and calls for reimagined, community-focused policing.

Overview of appointees:

Jasmin French

Senior Manager of Ethics and Compliance at Cummins

Previously served as attorney for Ice Miller LLP and DLA Piper LLP

Member of Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art’s Board of Directors

Serves on advisory boards of the Indianapolis Zoo and the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana

Graduate of FBI Citizens Academy and Indy Chamber’s Advance 317 Leadership Exchange program

Chrystal Ratcliffe

Retired United Auto Workers union activist

Spent last 24 years in leadership roles

Served as community chairperson for UAW

Former vice president of the AMVETS Auxiliary and Americanism Council

Current president of the Greater Indianapolis branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

4th vice president for the Indiana NAACP

Serves on her parish council and is president of her neighborhood homeowner’s association

Bryan Roach

Former IMPD Police Chief from 2017-2019

Oversaw creation of Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams (MCAT)

Launched the Crime Gun Intelligence Center

Graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Executive Institute and National Academy

Awarded two Medals of Valor and a Medal of Merit

David Robinson