4 arrested after 14 guns, drugs and $19,000 cash found in Wayne Township

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indianapolis police said 14 guns, drugs and more than $19,000 cash were confiscated in Wayne Township. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the discovery. (Provided Photo/IMPD Southwest District)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Four people were arrested after 14 guns, $19,000 cash, meth and marijuana were confiscated in the first block of North High School Road, Indianapolis police said Friday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District served a search warrant following a lengthy investigation.

Police said they knew they would find drugs, but they hit the "jackpot" when they discovered three rifles, one shotgun, 10 handguns, more than $19,000 cash, more than half of a pound of meth, over seven pounds of marijuana, 129 THC vape cartridges and 18 packages of THC edibles.

One of the suspects arrested is a known gang member and has a lengthy criminal history, police said.

"In all seriousness, this is a small sample of what the women and men of IMPD Southwest District do on a daily basis," the department said in a Facebook post Friday.