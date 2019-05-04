Crime Watch 8

4 arrested after 14 guns, drugs and $19,000 cash found in Wayne Township

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 08:44 AM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 08:44 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Four people were arrested after 14 guns, $19,000 cash, meth and marijuana were confiscated in the first block of North High School Road, Indianapolis police said Friday. 

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District served a search warrant following a lengthy investigation. 

Police said they knew they would find drugs, but they hit the "jackpot" when they discovered three rifles, one shotgun, 10 handguns, more than $19,000 cash, more than half of a pound of meth, over seven pounds of marijuana, 129 THC vape cartridges and 18 packages of THC edibles.

One of the suspects arrested is a known gang member and has a lengthy criminal history, police said.

"In all seriousness, this is a small sample of what the women and men of IMPD Southwest District do on a daily basis," the department said in a Facebook post Friday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines