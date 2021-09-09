Crime Watch 8

4 arrested in Bartholomew County drug bust

Sierra Hollenbeck. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Ball. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Derrick Burge. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Ian Nunez. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Police found approximately 35 marijuana plants during their search. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A drug bust in Columbus led to the arrest of four individuals on Tuesday, according to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in the 710 block of Maple Street and found multiple narcotics-related items, including roughly 35 marijuana plants.

Police arrested Ian Nunez, 39, of Columbus, Derrick Burge, 31, of Greenwood, Sarah Ball, 23, of Columbus, and Sierra Hollenbeck, 22, of Columbus.

Nunez faces preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Burge’s preliminary charges are possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

Ball faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance, and Hollenbeck is charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

Online court records do not yet indicate initial appearances for any of the suspects.