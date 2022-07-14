Crime Watch 8

4 drug organization members arrested for meth, heroin, and cocaine trafficking

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested four people on Wednesday for their involvement in a drug trafficking organization in Lawrence County. During the investigation, officers found multiple drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

Officers performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Dylan Meadows, 29, of Bedford, at the intersection of 13th and “U” Street in Bedford, IN. During the stop, police used a canine who gave a positive alert. After further investigation, police found that Meadows had a used, uncapped syringe with methamphetamine residue inside.

Police went to Meadows residence in the 2900 block of Ted Jones Drive after getting probable cause to search the apartment. Officers say they found 9 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, multiple plastic bags for drug packaging, and other drug related items. Meadows was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail for charges on dealing and possessing methamphetamine.

Dylan Meadows/Photo Provided by Lawrence County Police Department

Investigators performed another search Wednesday evening, on the 200 block of Old SR 450. Police found three people, two who have been identified as Bradley Crawford, 52, of Bloomington, and Allison Dalton, 30, of Bedford. During the search, police found Dalton with 3 grams of heroin. Police say Crawford had 2 grams of cocaine. Both Crawford and Dalton were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. Crawford was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine, while Dalton was arrested and charged for possession heroin.

Officers visited another residence later on Wednesday. They found Christine Blackburn, 40, of Bedford, at the 1600 block of 2nd Street in Bedford. During the search, police say they found 75 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and other drug related items. Blackburn was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. She was charged with possessing and dealing methamphetamine.

Christine Blackburn/Photo Provided by Lawrence County Police Department Allison Dalton/Photo Provided by Lawrence County Police Department Bradley Crawford/Photo Provided by Lawrence County Police Department

Police say this drug organization was responsible for a large number of illegal drugs coming into Lawrence County. They say these arrests will slow access to the drugs for those struggling with addiction issues.

Police encourage anyone with information related to illegal drug activity in Lawrence County to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, or the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700.