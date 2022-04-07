Crime Watch 8

4-hour standoff in Anderson nets man wanted for parole violation

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 47-year-old man was in custody Wednesday night after a four-hour standoff in a residential area west of downtown Anderson, Indiana State Police said.

Barry J. Willis was wanted on a parole violation associated with his arrest on charges of dealing methamphetamine and the possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, according to state police. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Indiana Department of Corrections parole agents and Indiana State Police detectives had been tracking Willis. About 2 p.m., they identified him outside a home in the 1300 block of Rev. J.T. Menifee Street. That’s east of Raible Avenue off State Road 32.

Police said Willis fled inside the home when law enforcement officers approached. The homeowner escaped the residence without injury and told police Willis was the only person inside.

State police activated its special weapons and tactics team. Authorities used multiple devices to force Willis to surrender, the state police said in a news release.