Crime Watch 8

4 in custody after I-65 police pursuit ends with I-465 crash

A crash involving an Indianapolis police car happened around 3 p.m. Sept. 4, 2021, in the northbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and Lafayette Road. (WISH Photo/David Williams)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were in custody after a Saturday afternoon police pursuit on I-65 led to a crash on I-465 on the northwest side, police said.

A representative of the Indiana Crime Gun Task Force, which in August announced the expansion of its operations, said police were pursuing a man wanted on a federal firearms warrant.

The man was traveling in a silver Dodge Challenger car, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to stop him just north of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The Challenger fled and refused to stop, going over 100 mph, which led police to end their pursuit. Department policies require Indianapolis police to stop pursuits at high speeds that endanger other motorists.

A couple of minutes later, a patrolling IMPD officer come upon the I-465 crash involving the Challenger. The car had left an I-465 on-ramp from I-65, crossed a grassy median and hit a concrete wall separating the northbound lanes lanes of I-465 from the southbound lanes.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and Lafayette Road. No one was injured in the crash.

The man ran into a treeline off the interstate, but officers apprehended him. He had a bag of marijuana with him, police said. His name was not immediately provided.

Three other passengers in the Challenger stayed at the crash scene, but police did not immediately know if the other passengers are wanted on any crimes. One had a handgun, and another had a long rifle. Another handgun was found in the Challenger. A third handgun was found lying on the interstate.

The people in the Challenger told police that they had just attended the funeral of a recent homicide victim.

Indiana State Police told task force members that the people in the Challenger may have been trying to carjack motorists on I-465. The task force could not immediately confirm that report but asked any I-465 motorists who’d been approached on Saturday afternoon to contact police.

Some lanes of the interstate were closed for about 45 minutes after the crash.