Crime Watch 8

4 Indiana men among suspects charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

A wooden judge gavel and soundboard isolated on white background. (Photo by Oana Malaeru / 500px / Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four Indiana men are among the suspects facing federal drug trafficking charges in a nationwide investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Friday following a grand jury indictment

Investigators say the 15 suspects used “commercial-level logistics and warehousing” to move marijuana and products with THC across the country.

The DOJ has pinpointed California man Adewale Adediran as the leader of the organization. He’s accused of leading the planning into shipping semi trucks full of marijuana to warehouses across the country, including Indiana.

The investigation has resulted in the seizure of nearly $40 million in drugs, cash from drug sales and assets.

Five of the suspects are still wanted by law enforcement.

Charged in the case: