4 Indiana men among suspects charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four Indiana men are among the suspects facing federal drug trafficking charges in a nationwide investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Friday following a grand jury indictment

Investigators say the 15 suspects used “commercial-level logistics and warehousing” to move marijuana and products with THC across the country.

The DOJ has pinpointed California man Adewale Adediran as the leader of the organization. He’s accused of leading the planning into shipping semi trucks full of marijuana to warehouses across the country, including Indiana.

The investigation has resulted in the seizure of nearly $40 million in drugs, cash from drug sales and assets.

Five of the suspects are still wanted by law enforcement.

Charged in the case:

  • Adewale Adediran, 36, Orange, Calif.
  • Jazmine Adediran, 31, Orange, Calif.
  • Crystal Thomas, 33, Irvine, Calif.
  • Hugo Molina, 45, Irvine, Calif.
  • Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, 53, Irvine, Calif.
  • Stephen Lamar Richardson, 51, Noblesville, Ind.
  • Teoddy Carillo Domingo, 46, Tustin, Calif.
  • Jeremy Quire, 44, Tampa, Fla.
  • Marquis Bruce, 34, Tampa, Fla.
  • Nathan Canary, 37, Indianapolis
  • Richard Davis, 32, Fishers, Ind.
  • Rafael Smith, 30, Fortville, Ind.
  • John Carson, 36, Louisville, Ky.
  • Mercedes Blackwell, 27, Woodland Hills, Calif.
  • Donnell Cooper, 30, Las Vegas, Nev.

