Latest: City to update IMPD ‘use of force’ policy; 4 officers reassigned; curfew starts at 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Friday afternoon called for the modernization of the city police’s “use of force” policy.

Hogsett said city officials last week submitted proposed “use of force” changes to the Use of Force Board of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Friday morning, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor submitted a new draft of the “use of force” changes to the IMPD General Orders Committee.

The mayor, in a virtual news conference, outlined the draft of the “use of force” changes:

An update to IMPD’s standard for the use of force.

An update to the requirement for identification and warning before deadly force is used.

IMPD will prohibit chokeholds.

De-escalation guidelines now used for situations involving mental health would be expanded to all situations. Training on de-escalation was already being discussed before Floyd’s death.

Intervention and reporting of lethal and nonlethal uses of force will be required.

Shooting at moving vehicles and shooting from a moving vehicle will be prohibited.

Rules would be created for the use of less lethal force.

The mayor said a draft of the changes will be made available to the public, although he did not indicate when that would happen.

The mayor said the “use of force” policy has not been updates since 2016, shortly after he took office.

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office told The Associated Press that four IMPD officers have been reassigned to support roles pending the outcome of an investigation into the use of batons and pepper balls to subdue two women at a protest last weekend over the death of George Floyd. The officers’ reassignments do not involve them being placed on administrative leave. The incident involving the subduing of the two women was captured on video and posted on social media. News 8’s Richard Essex captured the incident on Facebook.

Marion County residents will be under a curfew order Friday and Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and end at 6 a.m. the next day.

During the curfew hours, travel will be limited on public streets or and people are not to be in public places. The exceptions are for travel to and from work; seeking medical care; fleeing from dangerous circumstances; members of law enforcement; news media; local public officials conducting necessary work; and homeless people.

More money to come in 2021 for group violence

The mayor also addressed an issue repeatedly raised, he said, by the advocacy group Faith in Indiana. Hogsett said he has met with the group for many years and called them a force for better change and “peace on our streets.”

He said Faith in Indiana’s engagement is leading him to submit a 2021 budget in August with added funding for the city’s group violence intervention strategy. He did not provide specifics.