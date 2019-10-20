4 injured in 2 separate shootings overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were hospitalized after two separate shootings, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The first shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North.

Police say two people were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Several hours later, just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of two other people shot.

Officers say those two victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released in either shooting. The investigations are ongoing.