INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were injured Saturday night in a downtown shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets.

All four victims were awake and breathing with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt.

No additional information about what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect was immediately available.

