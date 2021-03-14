4 people dead, infant missing after shooting on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were found dead, including a child, and a 6-month-old girl is missing after a woman found shot directed police to a home on the city’s near east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of East New York and North Randolph streets on a report of a person shot.

Police initially said a woman was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and that the victim was in critical condition. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was stable. When talking to her, investigators learned that there may be other victims at another location, Officer Genae Cook said at the scene.

Officers went to the 300 block of North Randolph Street, based on the woman’s information. They went into a home there and found four people who were dead. One of those people was a young child, according to Officer Cook. It is not clear how old the other victims were.

Police are looking for a 6-month-old girl who is missing from that home.

The infant, Malia Halfacre, was possibly in a 2012 black Chevy Impala with Indiana In God We Trust Plate CJA272. If the vehicle is spotted, citizens are encouraged to not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.

She may be in the company of man.

Police believe Malia may be in danger and need to check her welfare. Police are in the process of an Amber Alert at this time, Cook said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or dial 911.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Sawmill Apartments on the city’s southeast side, where a woman had been found shot inside an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are searching for a 7-year-old boy missing from that scene.