4 people sent to hospital after park shooting in Columbus

Columbus Police Department officers were sent to the shooting about 7:35 p.m. May 23, 2023, at Lincoln Park in Columbus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Columbus, Indiana, Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were critically injured and another was stable Tuesday night after a shooting near a basketball court in a Columbus park, police say.

Columbus Police Department officers were sent to the shooting about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Park. The facility also has baseball and softball diamonds, an ice arena and a community center. It’s west of U.S. 31 off 25th Street.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds, and four people were taken to area hospitals. The police department was not immediately releasing any information on the people shot.

A spokeswoman for Columbus Regional Health says all four people were brought to their facility, and the three in critical condition were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals. The person who was stable had not been admitted to the Columbus hospital as of 9:45 p.m.

Police have not said whether any suspect is in custody.

Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena and the park and ballfields were closed for the police investigation.

On Facebook, the police said, “We would like to thank the civilian city employees who acted quickly to ensure the safety of persons in the park as well as a large group of people inside Hamilton Center after the incident occurred.”

Anyone with tips or information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.