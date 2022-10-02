Crime Watch 8

4 people shot, 1 killed in separate shootings from overnight violence in the city of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four people were shot and one person was killed early Sunday morning in two separate shootings in the city of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

3 men shot in Southport

Around 2:45 a.m. on Maynard Drive and Shelby Street three men were shot multiple times in a garage, according to IMPD.

Police said all three men are at hospital. Two are in critical condition. The condition of the third man is unknown at this time.

According to police, there was a gathering when two people walked into the garage wearing masks and started shooting.

Police said the suspects used a handgun and a rifle.

Officers said that they have no suspects in custody at this time, and they are not sure what caused the suspects to start shooting.

Police have not identified the ages of the three men.

1 woman found shot on the city’s east side outside of liquor store

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a woman was found shot on the sidewalk outside of the Rural Inn liquor store on Michigan Street and North Rural Street, police said.

Police said the woman died at the scene.

According to Indianapolis police, homicide detectives are investigating.