Crime Watch 8

4 people shot in 3 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis.

Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.

The second shooting occurred just after 2 a.m., on the 1500 Block North Tacoma Avenue, which is near Brookside Parkway. Police responded to the scene and found a man shot. The man who was shot told officers he was walking down the street when someone driving by shot him, according to police. He is awake and breathing.

The third shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m., on East Pleasant Run Parkway near Linwood Avenue. The person is in stable condition.

No further information has been released on these incidents.

News 8 spoke with Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition President, Rev. Charles Harrison, who says he’s discouraged by the violence this week. He hopes people will come forward to help police.

“People see things on the street and they are afraid to talk, but we have neighborhood groups that are leading the charge I think they are able to get more people to speak up and come forward,” he said.

Harrison also says its community groups like “TenPoint Coalition” helps take the burden off of police.