4 people wounded in shootings near Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were injured early Tuesday morning in two overnight shootings on Indianapolis’ near north side by Crown Hill Cemetery.

Online police reports say Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first dispatched to the 3100 block of Capitol Avenue around 1:20 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering gunshot wounds. They were said to be in stable condition.

Later, around 3 a.m., IMPD says two other victims were found with gunshot wounds. They were also said to be in stable condition.

Police reports show a second shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Boulevard Place, just two minutes north of the Capitol Avenue scene. It’s unclear if these two incidents were connected.

IMPD hasn’t provided any suspect information.