4 Seymour men arrested for armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus Police Department arrested four men after a person was beaten and robbed.

CPD said the robbery happened in the 310 block of N. National Road on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was hospitalized after being pistol-whipped, according to police.

A description of the suspects and their vehicle was given to officers.

An Indiana State Police trooper and deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the suspects.

Arrested in the case:

Luis Javier Rivera Salaman, 37

Jorge Nelson Ramos Barbosa, 25

Giovanny Abdiel Hernandez Acevedo, 21

Emmanuel Gil Peralta, 19

Police say all four suspects are from Seymour.