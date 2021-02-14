4 shot on east side, 2 teens in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two teenagers are in critical condition following a Saturday evening shooting on the east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Sherman Drive.

IMPD said a vehicle pulled up next to a parked vehicle and then a number of shots were fired into the silver vehicle before speeding away.

Inside that vehicle were four people – one adult and three teenagers. The shooting left two of the teens in critical, one teen in serious and the adult is in stable condition.

IMPD also said an officer conducting a routine patrol in the area was able to get on the scene moments after shooting took place, saying he witnessed the victims get out of vehicle.

All of the victims in the shooting are male and were taken to three different hospitals.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.