4-year-old boy found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old boy on Sunday was taken in a stolen vehicle on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

According to a post on X at 7:33 p.m. by IMPD, the vehicle was taken from outside a business in the 4400 block of East 10th Street.

The 4-year-old boy, last seen wearing all black, including Jordan sneakers and a black hat, was taken in a white Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate CFY811.

According to a post on X at 7:41 p.m. by IMPD, the 4-year-old boy was found safe. The vehicle was also found.