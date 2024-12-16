42°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
42° Indianapolis

4-year-old boy found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle

Picture of the stolen Ford F-150. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via X)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old boy on Sunday was taken in a stolen vehicle on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

According to a post on X at 7:33 p.m. by IMPD, the vehicle was taken from outside a business in the 4400 block of East 10th Street.

The 4-year-old boy, last seen wearing all black, including Jordan sneakers and a black hat, was taken in a white Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate CFY811.

According to a post on X at 7:41 p.m. by IMPD, the 4-year-old boy was found safe. The vehicle was also found.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The GOP stoked fears of...
Political News /
Israel will close its Ireland...
International News /
Trump nominees should ‘steer clear’...
Political News /
Pope Francis makes 1st papal...
International News /
Flight takes kids to visit...
National News /
Small businesses say cautious shoppers...
Business /
Jamie Foxx gets stitches after...
Entertainment /
‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops while...
Entertainment /