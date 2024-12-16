4-year-old boy found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old boy on Sunday was taken in a stolen vehicle on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.
According to a post on X at 7:33 p.m. by IMPD, the vehicle was taken from outside a business in the 4400 block of East 10th Street.
The 4-year-old boy, last seen wearing all black, including Jordan sneakers and a black hat, was taken in a white Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate CFY811.
According to a post on X at 7:41 p.m. by IMPD, the 4-year-old boy was found safe. The vehicle was also found.
