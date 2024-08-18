Search
4-year-old critically injured in northeast side shooting

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Dearborn Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s northeast side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 4-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wound injuries. The 4-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two persons of interest were detained at the scene of the incident. The Indiana Department of Child Services have been contacted. Officers are still investigating the area, and ask that anyone with information on this incident contact investigators at 317-327-6100 or 317-327-6200.

