4 years later, families of teens murdered in Delphi have questions, with search for killer unfinished

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Kelsi German was a junior in high school in 2017, the year her sister Libby and her friend Abby Williams were murdered. Now, Kelsi is in her third year at Purdue University studying forensic psychology.

Each time she walks on campus, she knows she is one step closer to a brighter future. But to get there, she said she had to come to terms with the darkest day of her life.

“When I graduated high school, or now when I graduate college, it’s just like man … I really wish I had my sister here so I could tell her about it. Or someday when I plan my wedding, I don’t have the person who is supposed to be my maid of honor there,” said Kelsi.

Abby Williams and Libby German. (Photos Provided)

About a year after her sister was murdered, Kelsi said she discovered her calling. The skills she is learning in her classes at Purdue are helping her learn to be a voice for her family and others going through similar situations.

“Like what law enforcement should be doing, the way they should have investigated and so now I’m able to advocate for them and also pay attention to what our law enforcement is doing and criticize them if they need it,” said Kelsi.

After four years with few serious leads and almost two years since Indiana State Police released a second sketch of a suspect, Kelsi said there is still much more she wants to know.

“Sometimes I just wish I knew what happened so I can have that kind of closure,” she explained.

She said she keeps in touch with law enforcement and even asks questions about the case, but so far she only knows as much as everyone else.

“I think what they’re keeping is what they think they need for the trial in the end and that’s why they’re not sharing it,” Kelsi said.

Kelsi said she is still bothered by the second sketch police released in April 2019.

This sketch of the suspect in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams was released by Indiana State Police in 2019.

The photo shows the face of a different man from the one released two years before. According to police, the two pictures are not the same people and the new picture is based on the face of the person Libby recorded on her cellphone.

Each year becomes a little tougher for Libby’s grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty. The Pattys said 2021 is Abby and Libby’s graduation year.

“We’re kind of stuck, you know Feb. 14, 2017. Our lives are kind of stuck there,” Becky explained.

The two said moving forward, means moving on and that’s not a place they ever want to be.

“I’m sure waiting on that phone call from them, saying hey Mike we got something done here and got this guy arrested,” Mike said.

Abby’s mom, Anna Williams, also knows what it feels like to be stuck in time.

“When my friends are talking about what their kids are going through, whether it’s big ones or little ones or teething or potty training, that you’re sitting there visiting and again I say when Abby was that age. Not before she was gone. She’s still very present,” said Williams.

She met with investigators about a week ago.

“They said you know it’s not a new update but we just want go over things and the amount of hours that these folks have literally put in since 2017, not just here but in the labs and the other agencies, is just overwhelming,” Williams said.

Indiana State Police declined interviews this year.

They issued this statement on Feb. 1:

Law enforcement continues to utilize County, Local, State and Federal resources to accomplish our goal. There is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on this case every day, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives and other law enforcement officers. We continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive by phone and email. This type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786. Provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved and if they have a connection to Delphi.

Additional Coverage