42-year-old man faces murder change after morning shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old man is in jail and preliminarily charged with murder and attempted murder after an early Thursday morning shooting, Muncie Police Department says.

Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a call about a shooting shortly before 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Howard Street. That’s a residential area southeast of West Jackson Street and West Kilgore Avenue.

Police say officers found a 29-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old woman, who was taken from the scene for medical treatment.

The suspect, Tavis Corbin, was located quickly, police said.