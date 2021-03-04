43-year-old man arrested after SWAT callout overnight in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police on Thursday night identified the man arrested after a SWAT callout that began Wednesday night.

Rodney Belcher, 43, is charged with a felony county of criminal recklessness, according to a Thursday night news release from Carmel Police Department.

Police were called to a report of shots fired shortly after 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Meadow Lane. That’s in the Carmel Hills Apartments off West Main Street just west of the city’s Old Town area.

After refusing to exit his home for hours, Belcher surrendered to the special-weapons-and-tactics team shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police said no one was injured.

Online court records did not list a case for Belcher on Thursday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Please reference CPD case number 2021-15199.