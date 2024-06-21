5 charged with kidnapping in Missouri after found with 14-year-old from Indiana

MACON, Missouri (WISH) — Five men face criminal charges in Missouri in connection to the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from Logansport, Indiana, according to court documents.

Redacted probable cause statements from the Missouri courts and the Missouri State Highway Patrol say the five men were arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday CDT.

About 40 minutes earlier, radio dispatchers relayed information from police in Indiana about a runaway girl. A Missouri state trooper explained in the court documents, “I was advised (redacted) Indiana was pinging the juvenile’s cellular telephone. The juvenile’s father had observed her leaving in a black sports utility vehicle possibly a Chevrolet Terrain with unknown registration. He contacted Logansport Police Department and reported her missing.”

The trooper just after 2:10 a.m. CDT caught up with a black Dodge Durango SUV in Mason County, Missouri, and found the girl inside.

The trooper wrote that she believed the five men were taking the girl to California.

The five men have been preliminarily charged with kidnapping-second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk-first degree-first offense. They have been scheduled to have bond appearance hearings on Friday afternoon.

Online court documents identified the men, and online Highway Patrol records provided their ages:

Marlon P. Aguilar, 44, from Honduras.

Arturo A. Eustaquio, 41, from Mexico.

Carlos O. Funez, 56, who is listed in the police arrest report as being from Albuqueque, New Mexico, and in court documents as being from Honduras.

Noe N. Guzman Hernandez, 24, from Mexico.

Daniel E. Ruiz Lopez, 19, from Honduras.

The trooper’s report says Funez was driving the SUV, which had a Texas registration.

News 8 reached out Thursday to the Macon County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office for jail-booking photos of the men, but no response was immediately received.

Macon is a city of 5,400 residents that’s about a 2-hour, 40-minute drive northwest of downtown St. Louis, and the same distance northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

Logansport, a city of 18,200 residents, is about a 90-minute drive north of downtown Indianapolis.