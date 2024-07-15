5 people shot on city’s south side

Scene of the incident near the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people were injured in a shooting on the city’s south side on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:13 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive on a report of a person shot. That is near the Carson Heights neighborhood on the south side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people with gunshot wounds. Four were in serious serious condition and one is in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on suspects or what caused the shooting.