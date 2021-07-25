Crime Watch 8

5 shootings leave 1 dead, 5 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was killed and five other people were injured in five separate shootings early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say two people were found with gunshot wounds and are stable.

Minutes later, another person was shot on Broad Ripple Avenue near the FedEx store. Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

Around 3 a.m., officers were sent to the 7600 block of Moller Road on the northwest side on a report of a person shot. They did not find anyone at that location but a man who’d been shot arrived at a Pike Township fire station a few blocks away. He was pronounced dead.

A fifth person was shot downtown on Georgia Street around 3:30 a.m. and is in critical condition.

The sixth gunshot victim walked into Eskenazi Hospital at approximately 4 a.m. They are stable.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call Detective Stephen Smalley at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.