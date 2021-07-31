Crime Watch 8

5 shot outside funeral; 4-year-old girl in critical condition

Multiple people were shot on the afternoon of July 31, 2021, ain the 1100 block of West 30th Street on Indianapolis' near-northwest side. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and three men were shot Saturday outside a funeral home on the near-northwest side, and the 4-year-old was in critical condition at Riley Hospital for Children, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were sent to a report of shots fired about 4:35 p.m. Saturday at Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care, 1134 W. 30th St. That’s southwest of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Investigators believe only one shooter was involved, and the shooting was not believed to be a random act, said Officer Genae Cook in an impromptu news conference at West 30th and Clifton streets. At that intersection, police were surrounding a car. A mother of a child was trying to use the car to take the injured girl to a hospital when medics arrived; the mother was not hurt.

Police believe a man got out of a truck, approached a vehicle in a narrow parking lot next to the funeral home, and an argument began. One man then began randomly shooting around the parking lot and at the truck, Cook said. The altercation is believed to have begun with someone inside the funeral home.

No shots were believed to have been fired inside the funeral home.

The 16-year-old girl was in stable at Eskenazi Hospital.

One of the men was stable at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, two other men at separate times walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital with gunshot wounds. Those men were stable and in good condition.

The 4-year-old girl was part of a group attending a funeral.

Cook said, “It’s a shame, you know, here we are at a funeral home, where family is gathered to send their condolences to their own family, and next thing you know we have additional people injured. You know, this isn’t the way that Indianapolis operates. We need to think about our actions, think about what we do.”

The person being memorialized at the funeral was not a crime victim in Indianapolis.

It was unknown if the shooting suspect was going to the funeral.

Police were interviewing people who attended the funeral and watching surveillance video from the area, Cook said.

IMPD tweeted at 5:49 p.m., “Traffic Alert: The 1100 block of W 30th near Clifton is shut down due to an active investigation. Please seek an alternate route. PIO is at the scene.”

Statements

“This afternoon our community witnessed yet another violent incident, this time with multiple victims including a young child. Tonight our thoughts are with all those impacted, including those injured in the shooting, their families, and a neighborhood scarred by a cowardly act. Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence. “IMPD and the City of Indianapolis will continue to try every solution, incorporate every best practice we can. But we cannot do it alone. It will take neighbors sharing information, supporting those who are hurting, intervening when someone is headed down a dangerous path. “I urge anyone with information on this incident to share what they know and contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett