5-year-old's child-sized police car stolen while parked at gas station Video

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pure joy is what people see in a photo of 5-year-old Conner Burton with his favorite toy, a small police car.

He would ride around his neighborhood with his brother in the kid-sized vehicle.

Now, all he wants to know is why someone took it.

On Wednesday, the kindergartner, his brother and his mom took a trop from their home to the local Circle K gas station. Conner drove his car while his mom walked next to him. It was supposed to be a quick trip.

Conner and his family went into the store for three minutes to buy candy. When they came out, the car was gone.

"It made me sad, supersad," Conner said. "When somebody steals your cop car, that's called rude."

"Cops help you. They help you find your stuff and help you be safe."

The car was a special toy for Conner. His grandmother bought it for him for a couple hundred dollars. She worked two jobs to help get enough money to buy the child-sized police car.

When Conner celebrated his birthday in October and got the car, the Edinburgh Police Department came to join the fun. Conner is inspired by police officers. It's a job the 5-year-old hopes to have one day.

Until then, he hopes the police in Bartholomew County do what drives him and catch the bad guys and keep people safe and happy.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office at 812-379-1689.