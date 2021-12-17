Crime Watch 8

500 calls come in on ‘anthony_shots’ profile possibly a part of Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — News 8 has learned hundreds of tips have come in to authorities about a social media profile that may be connected to the 2017 Delphi murders of two teens.

It’s a new development in a story News 8 was the first to report last week.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said investigators have received about 500 calls since the information on the fake “anthony_shots” profile was released last week by Indiana State Police.

The next day, News 8 broke the story connecting Kegan Kline to the account.

At least three women have told News 8 that they received disturbing messages from either the “anthony_shots” profile or the personal account of Kegan Kline. News 8 is not using the names of the three women who openly shared their information.

A podcast called “The Murder Sheet” talked to another woman who said her interactions with Kline started when she was only 12 years old. “He would just tell me how beautiful I am, that I should come stay the night at his house, let him take me out of state,” said the woman on the podcast.

Kline admitted to state and federal agents that he opened the account just 12 days after the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in February 2017. Abigail, 13, and Libby, 14, went out on the Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi for a walk on Feb. 13, 2017, and what happened next is mostly a mystery. The next day, their bodies were found nearby.

Kline was not arrested until more than three years later.

Kline on Thursday was in the Miami County Jail in Peru, Indiana, on 30 felony charges that include child porn and child solicitation. Kline admits getting more than 100 sexual pictures and videos of underage girls using the “anthony_shots” profile.

So far, Indiana State Police has not publicly connected Kline with the girls’ deaths, but investigators have talked about the Delphi case in both of their news releases about Kline and the social media account.

The most recent news release came Monday, after News 8 reporting on investigators who acknowledged the delay in Kline’s arrest. They said they’ve conducted dozens of secondary investigations based on information in the murders of Abby and Libby.

We want to stress that Kline has not been charged in the murders of Abby and Libby. No one has.

Kline was supposed to be in court Thursday, but a judge canceled the appearance. Kline is now scheduled to go on trial in May.

Anyone with information was asked to contact abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535, and provide as much information as possible, such as when and how you communicated with “anthony_shots,” what social media apps were used, and if “anthony_shots” attempted to meet you or get your address. “If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email,” the release said.

Timeline of events