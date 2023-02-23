Crime Watch 8

51-year-old man arrested in January homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a January homicide on the northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD responded to a death investigation report at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive. That is at The Village at Mill Crossing apartments.

Officers located Jodessa Cooper, 53, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced Cooper dead at the scene.

Detectives gathered potential forensic evidence and identified David Ross Sr., who is now charged with reckless homicide.