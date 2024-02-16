56-year-old sentenced to 60 years for attempted murder with hammer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 56-year-old Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for an attempted murder with a hammer in 2022.

Timothy Parker was found guilty Wednesday of attempted murder, burglary and battery. He also received a habitual offender sentencing enhancement.

Judge Jane Spencer Craney conducted a bench trial, online court records show. A jury trial had been waived.

According to a news release issued Thursday from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on March 13, 2022, were sent to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of East 10th Street. That’s about a half-mile east of the North Split in downtown Indianapolis.

A 911 caller told officers he’d approached the apartment after hearing yelling and saw two men fighting. The 911 caller, whose identity was not disclosed in the release, told officers he saw Parker hitting the other man repeatedly with a hammer before fleeing.

Officers found a man laying on the floor inside the apartment. The man, who was not identified in the release from the prosecutor’s office, suffered from wounds and cuts to the face and head.

The 911 caller witness then directed the officers to a bench where Parker was sitting, the release says. Police detained Parker and found the hammer used in the attack wrapped in a blanket.

Video taken from outside the injured man’s apartment captured Parker entering with a hammer tucked in his waistband, the release says. The camera also captured Parker leaving and wrapping the hammer in a blanket.