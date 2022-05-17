Crime Watch 8

57-year-old woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in man’s death

Alyson Humphrey (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 57-year-old woman has been arrested as a suspect in a 2021 death investigation, Indianapolis police said Monday.

Kokomo Police Department on Friday arrested Alyson Humphrey. Online court records show she faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, which the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person assaulted just after 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at a home in the 4700 block of East Michigan Street. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the east side.

A man, who IMPD did not identify, died Nov. 8 at a hospital from his injuries, and IMPD homicide investigators then took the case. No homicide victim is listed for Oct. 30 or Nov. 8 in IMPD’s 2021 homicides list.

Online court records do not have an address to indicate where Humphrey is from.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at david.miller2@indy.gov.  

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Popular late-night habit linked to infertility

Medical /

Advocates push for more comprehensive hate crime law in Indiana

Indiana News /

Big hole left by vacated Marsh supermarkets hasn’t been filled in 5 years

I-Team 8 /

$1M to support the narrowing of racial wealth gap in central Indiana

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.