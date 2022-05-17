Crime Watch 8

57-year-old woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in man’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 57-year-old woman has been arrested as a suspect in a 2021 death investigation, Indianapolis police said Monday.

Kokomo Police Department on Friday arrested Alyson Humphrey. Online court records show she faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, which the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person assaulted just after 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at a home in the 4700 block of East Michigan Street. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the east side.

A man, who IMPD did not identify, died Nov. 8 at a hospital from his injuries, and IMPD homicide investigators then took the case. No homicide victim is listed for Oct. 30 or Nov. 8 in IMPD’s 2021 homicides list.

Online court records do not have an address to indicate where Humphrey is from.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at david.miller2@indy.gov.