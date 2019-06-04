59-year-old found dead; investigation underway at Castleton apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday were investigating a death at an apartment complex in the Castleton area.

John Coughenour, 59, was the man police found dead in an apartment, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. A backlog of cases was delaying the autopsy to determine the cause of death, the office said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a death investigation about 4:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lakeshore Circle. That’s in the Lakeshore Apartments just east Allisonville Road off 82nd Street.

IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer by phone said the investigation was into the death of a man in an apartment.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene, an IMPD spokeswoman said about 4:35 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide information on a suspect or any circumstances regarding the death.

Lakeshore Apartments has denied media access to the crime scene.