59-year-old man gets 60 years for fatally shooting woman, setting her on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 59-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison for shooting a woman and setting her on fire.

Just after 5 a.m. July 9, 2021, officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue. That’s a residential area northeast of North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street.

Laura Gentry was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she died about 10 days later.

Gentry had suffered burns over 64% of her body after Dwayne Allen Wright set her on fire before he fled the scene.

In February, Wright was found guilty of murder and of being a felon carrying a handgun with a prior conviction. He was convicted after a three-day trial.

Before she died of a combination of thermal injuries and the gunshot wounds., Gentry told officers that the man who shot and burned her was “OG Wayne,” Wright’s nickname.

According to intel obtained by investigators, he fled to Texas after Gentry’s death.

She

Investigators observed the crime scene and discovered shell casings in the alley near where Gentry was found and a burned plastic bottle. It was determined that gasoline was inside the bottle. Forensic testing revealed that Wright’s DNA was on the plastic bottle.

Investigators gathered social media records and discovered messages from Gentry to an account of a man who was communicating with Gentry prior to her death. Investigators were able to determine that the account belonged to Wright.

This story includes previous reporting from WISHTV.com.