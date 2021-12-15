Crime Watch 8

6 arrested in Columbus drug bust

Photo of guns and drugs recovered from bust in Columbus. (Provided Photo/CPD)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Six people are in custody following a drug bust in Columbus Tuesday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department.

On Tuesday, just after 10:30 p.m., officers carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of South Brooks Street. Police said the search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into weapons and narcotics.

CPD said the search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a meth lab, 73 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a number of firearms, one of which had the serial number removed.

The following people were arrested:

Matthew Havidic,58, of Columbus

Randall Garris,50, of Columbus

Angel Sanders,45, of North Vernon

Darlene Jenkins, 56, of Columbus

Jason Fields, 43, of Columbus

Josh Dewey, 40, of Columbus

All face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.