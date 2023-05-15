6 injured, 1 in hospital after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at a large gathering early Sunday, leaving six people injured and one in the hospital.

Just after 2:20 a.m., officers were nearby monitoring a large crowd of between 200-300 people in the area of West 16th Street and Madison Avenue, a residential area off State Road 32, when an altercation broke out and several gunshots were heard.

Police quickly investigated and located a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers performed life-saving measures to slow the bleeding and the woman was taken to a local hospital. It was reported that she was in stable condition.

There were juveniles among a few adults that were injured during the shooting. The other victims checked themselves into the hospital and have been released with minor injuries, Anderson police said in an update Monday.

Officers tell News 8 that it’s not uncommon for people to gather at the place where the shooting occurred. It has been a common gathering place for after-hour activities on the weekends, but police say were unaware of the size of the gathering.

There was evidence of different types of firearms located at the scene but did not suggest whether the different evidence means multiple people fired at each other.

At this time officers believe that this was an isolated incident and do not consider this to be a mass shooting because is still under investigation.,

Police say they have a person of interest but no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the police.