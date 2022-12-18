Crime Watch 8

6 shot, 1 injured from pellet gun in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location

LATEST: According to IMPD, further investigation revealed this incident occurred with a pellet gun. It was not considered a person shot, but a person injured.

IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim is in stable condition.

The incident happed at 5472 East 16th Street at a Marathon Gas station allegedly, police said.

1 shot, walked into St. Francis Hospital

IMPD officers responded to St. Francis Hospital for a report of a walk-in person shot.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victims condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the incident happened at 1229 South Girls School Road on the city’s westside near West Morris Street.

2 shot, arrived separately to Methodist Hospital

IMPD officers responded to Methodist Hospital on the report of a person shot,

Just before 4 a.m., officers located two victims who arrived separately with injuries consistent with a gunshot wounds.

The victims conditions are unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this time where the incidents occurred, police said.

1 shot, taken to St. Francis Hospital

IMPD officers responded to the 6400 block of Boggs Creek Drive for a report of a person shot. This is at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers located a victim who was taken to St. Francis Hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

1 shot at Marathon Gas

IMPD officers responded to 1001 North Rural Street for a report of a person shot.

Just before 2 a.m., officers located a victim at a Marathon Gas station consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

No arrest have been made at this time in regard to any of the five people shot. Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.