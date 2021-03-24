60-year-old man dies after shootout with Anderson police officer

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 60-year-old man injured during an exchange of gunfire with a police officer died Tuesday night, Anderson police said.

Anderson Police Department received multiple 911 calls shortly after 5:50 p.m. Tuesday about a man firing a gun in the 100 block of West 29th Street. That’s south of downtown near the Anderson Preparatory Academy, a K-12 school.

Witnesses told police that the man pointed a firearm at the officer, and that the officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun several times. The man did not comply, and the shootout began.

A news release from Anderson police did not say how the man was injured during the gunfire. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man nor the officer were identified in the release. The man’s identity was being withheld while family was notified.

The officer was uninjured. The officer was put on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Michael Lee, Anderson’s assistant chief of police, said Wednesday night in the release that more details will be released as they become available.