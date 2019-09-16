62-year-old man arrested in murder of 49-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 62-year-old Indianapolis man was charged Monday with the murder of a 49-year-old woman in June at an east-side home, police said.

Police had not previously released information on the case. They were sent for a welfare check about 6:50 p.m. June 9 at a home in the the 4800 block of East Minnesota Street. That’s just west of Southeastern Avenue.

William Boles was found hiding in the home.

Kelly Rohr, 49, was found unresponsive in the home. Emergency medical crews took her to a hospital, and she died the next day, IMPD said.

Rohr’s obituary says she was an Indianapolis native who had worked at Long’s Bakery for several years.

An autopsy determined she died from a blunt-force injury but did not indicate the weapon used, according to information on 2019 homicides recorded by IMPD.

Boles was arrested Thursday and formally charged with murder on Monday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 1.