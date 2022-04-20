Crime Watch 8

68-year-old’s death in hospital after suffering trauma is ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 68-year-old man who walked into an Indianapolis hospital with trauma in January has died, and his death has been ruled a homicide, police say.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Friday ruled Aron Thompson’s Feb. 11 death was a homicide, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department news release issued Wednesday.

The release said Thompson was “suffering from injuries consistent with trauma” but gave no details. IMPD said the coroner’s office will release how Thompson died.

The release did not say in what city Thompson lived.

IMPD believes Thompson was injured sometime on Jan. 8 in the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court. That in the Carriage House East Apartments just northeast of the intersection of North Mitthoefer Road and East 42nd Street on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Thompson showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital around noon Jan. 10, IMPD says. Police investigated the report of a person assaulted who walked into the hospital. He died about a month later at the hospital.

IMPD’s release provided no information about a possible suspect, only saying no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact Detective Randy Weitzel at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at randy.weitzel@indy.gov.

This story was corrected to indicate IMPD has not indicated how Thompson died. We regret the error.