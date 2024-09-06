7 arrested after drug bust at apartments near Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Seven people on Thursday were arrested — three of them on drug charges — after Wayne County deputies and Indiana State Police troopers served a search warrant at an apartment near Richmond.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says investigators seized suspected fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine from the apartment in the 1800 block of South 13th Street. That’s at the Redwood Terrace Apartments just northeast of the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 227 near the south border of the city of Richmond.

Investigators say they got a search warrant after they determined drugs likely were present in the apartment. The warrant was served about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Chance Jordan Duarte, Angel Morgan, and Richard M. Vincent were charged with felony counts of dealing cocaine or narcotic drugs; dealing methamphetamine; and maintaining a common nuisance.

Scott A. Trace and Michelle Lee Weimer were charged with felony counts of maintaining a common nuisance.

Carrie Jo Bivens and Evan Ray Brown were charged with misdemeanor counts of visiting a common nuisance.

A news release issued Thursday afternoon from the sheriff’s office said, “There were no injuries during the execution of the search warrant; however, two arrestees were transported to Reid Health Hospital for evaluation due to medical conditions, possibly related to drug use.”

Wayne County, which has a population estimated at 66,100 in 2023, sits on central Indiana’s border with Ohio. It’s about an hour’s drive east of downtown Indianapolis on I-70.