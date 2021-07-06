Crime Watch 8

7 dead after violent holiday weekend in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several people were shot in Indianapolis over the weekend, at least five are dead. There were also two homicides in Lawrence.

“We’re averaging over just the weekend a person shot or stabbed in our city every 3.6 hours and a person losing their life in Indianapolis every 18 hours and that doesn’t include the violence in Lawrence Indiana,” said Rick Snyder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge No. 86.

In Lawrence, police said a person is dead after a vehicle was hit by gunfire Monday. It’s the second deadly shooting there in just two days.

The violence started Friday in Indianapolis, when two people were killed, followed by two more on Saturday and another person Sunday.

Rick Snyder said he is disappointed by the city’s response.

“Where are the press conferences, where are the interviews? Go and find me one, one politician speaking to this public safety crisis over these last four days. I’m gonna give you a hint, you’re not gonna find any,” said Snyder.

At the shooting scene Monday in Lawrence, Brittany Day shared her fears.

“You’re not safe in church, schools, work, driving down the street, going to get some bread, you’re not safe nowhere,” said Day.

“We’re seeing 75 to 80 percent of the homicide victims in Indianapolis are our fellow Black neighbors, communities of color are being disproportionately impacted. Why? And what can be done to disrupt that? And those are the tough conversations for whatever reasons, our elected leaders don’t want to have,” said Snyder.

Day believes the solution to problems has to be more than just picking up a gun.

“We can’t ask nobody and demand respect and to come together if we don’t do it first, we have to do it. Our community has to be important to us,” said Day.

A spokesperson from Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office said they are waiting for the city’s $3 million public safety plan to be voted on by the council in August. He also said a large sum of money from the American Rescue Act funds will be put toward reducing gun violence.