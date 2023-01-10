Crime Watch 8

7-month-old girl’s death from nonaccidental trauma ruled a homicide; twin sibling is safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of a 7-month-old girl who died after being found unresponsive Sunday at an apartment was ruled on a homicide, Indianapolis police announced Tuesday.

The girl’s name will be provided by the Marion County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said in a news release issued Tuesday. The coroner’s office on Sunday ruled the cause of death as nonaccidental trauma, IMPD said Tuesday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday shared an email with the news media on the case: “On January 8th our office conducted a death investigation after being notified by IMPD of the death of a 7 month old black female who resided at 4409 Linwood Court and died at Riley Hospital for Children.

“The decedent is identified as Harmonnie Jones. After examination, it was determined that the cause of death was Blunt force Injuries/Manner of death Homicide.”

No arrests have been made, a IMPD spokesperson told News 8 on Tuesday.

Officers were called for an unresponsive child just after 9 a.m. Sunday to the apartment in the 4400 block of North Linwood Court. That’s at the Pangea Courts Apartments located just south of Linwood Square shopping mall, which is off 10th Street.

The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died, police said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, IMPD reported that the 7-month-girl had a twin who was inside the home at or around the time of the incident. The twin was taken into custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services and is safe, police say. The twin’s gender was not released by IMPD, which referred questions about the twin to Child Services.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Alisha Bernhardt at the child abuse Office at 317-327-3330 or e-mail her at alisha.bernhardt@indy.gov.