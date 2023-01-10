Crime Watch 8

7-month-old girl’s death from nonaccidental trauma ruled a homicide

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of a 7-month-old girl who died after being found unresponsive Sunday at an apartment was ruled on a homicide, Indianapolis police announced Wednesday.

The girl’s name will be provided by the Marion County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said in a news release issued Wednesday. The coroner’s office on Sunday ruled the cause of death as nonaccidental trauma.

No arrests have been made, a IMPD spokesperson told News 8.

Officers were called for an unresponsive child just after 9 a.m. Sunday to the apartment in the 4400 block of North Linwood Court. That’s at the Pangea Courts Apartments located just south of Linwood Square shopping mall, which is off 10th Street.

The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Alisha Bernhardt at the child abuse Office at 317-327-3330 or e-mail her at alisha.bernhardt@indy.gov.

