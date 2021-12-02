Crime Watch 8

7 shot in violent night, 2 of them killed at apartment complex on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have died after a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s north side.

The two homicides bring the Indianapolis homicide count to 251 for 2021. That’s a record total.

It was the second of five shootings on an unseasonably warm night in which seven people have been injured.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 8800 block of Westfield Way. That at the 9000 Westfield apartments, just southeast of the intersection of East 91st Street and Westfield Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find the men with gunshot wounds. One man was in a vehicle; the other was outside, said Officer William Young with IMPD.

Both men died after being taken to a hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area.

Investigators are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Four other shootings left five more people injured:

A person shot in the 790 block of Lake Nora Court North walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and is stable.

Two people were shot in the 2600 block of Carrolton Avenue, one of whom walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital. Both victims are awake and breathing.

A person shot in the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

A person was shot in the 1300 block of Roache Street and located at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and West 27th Street next to Taggart Riverside Park. They are stable.

IMPD earlier Wednesday confirmed 249 total homicides happened in 2021, with 230 of those being intentional homicides. In 2020, Indianapolis recorded 225 total homicides, with 194 of those being intentional homicides. In each of the years, 22 intentional homicides happened in December.